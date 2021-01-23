We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $154.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.