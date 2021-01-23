We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.38 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

