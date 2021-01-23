We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

VCIT stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

