We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 960.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Shopify by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Shopify by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,617,000 after buying an additional 96,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,196.70 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,147.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,037.12. The company has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.23, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

