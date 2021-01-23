We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $158.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.46. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

