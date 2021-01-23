We Are One Seven LLC Buys 891 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $465.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $469.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

