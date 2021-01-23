We Are One Seven LLC Buys 617 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 257,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after purchasing an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $213.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.