WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 43,161 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,161 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

