WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.