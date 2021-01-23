WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,419,000 after purchasing an additional 183,194 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after buying an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $67.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

