WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $180.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $181.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

