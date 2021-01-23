WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

