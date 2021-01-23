WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $102.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

