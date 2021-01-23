WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 354 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

