Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 599 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,591 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 549,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $37.93 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

