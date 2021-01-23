Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $7.73 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LivaNova by 87.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,714,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 38.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 116,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.