Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $20.72 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,900 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 1.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Infosys by 15.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 27.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,068,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

