Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 105,994 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 3.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $75,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in salesforce.com by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $225.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

