Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $246.81

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $246.81 and last traded at $246.35, with a volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.79.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.14. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

