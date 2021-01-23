Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

