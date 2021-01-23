Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading 6.1% Higher

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.32. 2,241,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,473,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waitr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $375.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,455.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 266,113 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,810.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Waitr by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Waitr by 10.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

