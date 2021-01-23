Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.80 ($204.47).

ETR VOW3 opened at €165.08 ($194.21) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €142.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €179.50 ($211.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

