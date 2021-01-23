Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Accumulate at Erste Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

