Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sells $70,704.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $70,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,160.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCRA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

