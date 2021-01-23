VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,773 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in VMware by 782.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 314,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VMware by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

VMware stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

