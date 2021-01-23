Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) Shares Up 55.6%

Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) (CVE:VIS) shares shot up 55.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,925,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 640% from the average session volume of 260,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Visionstate Corp. (VIS.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

