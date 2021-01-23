Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 334,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 146,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of C$9.32 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21.

Get Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) alerts:

In related news, Director Sylvain Champagne sold 97,000 shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,420.

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; the Project 167 comprising 1156 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; the Doda Project that covers an area of 14 km sq; and the Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.