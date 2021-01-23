Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.28.

NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

