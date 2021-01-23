Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 26.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Visa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

