Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.