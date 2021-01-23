Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 2,500 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 7th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 8,791 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $161,930.22.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00.
CHRS opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
