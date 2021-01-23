Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 2,500 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 8,791 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $161,930.22.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00.

CHRS opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

