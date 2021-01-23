Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 713,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average is $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

