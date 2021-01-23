VIG Price Down 13% This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. VIG has a market capitalization of $533,965.69 and approximately $1,005.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,502.80 or 0.99976266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00326290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.33 or 0.00625431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00159049 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003961 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,214,795 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

