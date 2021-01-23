ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ViewRay by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ViewRay by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,689 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ViewRay by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

