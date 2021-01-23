ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
ViewRay Company Profile
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.
