Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Takes $306,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% during the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.69. 18,103,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,834,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

