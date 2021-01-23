VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) Insider Purchases £2,040 in Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) insider Sean Hurst acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Sean Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Sean Hurst purchased 4,000 shares of VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

VNH stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.48. VietNam Holding Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 208.71 ($2.73). The company has a market cap of £102.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

