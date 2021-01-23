VideoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.58 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $263,536.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

