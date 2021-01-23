VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $372,131.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00628815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.89 or 0.04317343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017820 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

