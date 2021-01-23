ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

