VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,464.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $33,464.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00125874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00278776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040164 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,351,301 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

VerusCoin Coin Trading

VerusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

