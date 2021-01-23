Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.05.

NYSE DE opened at $305.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.34. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

