Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.47 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.