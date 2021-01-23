Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Veritone has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

