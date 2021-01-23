VeriBlock 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,594.00 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $8,594.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VeriBlock (VBK) is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 975,225,584 coins and its circulating supply is 697,236,225 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

VeriBlock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

