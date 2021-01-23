Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $384,026.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $384,026.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00104951 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000943 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015541 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00323626 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00024569 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

