Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vectura Group stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

