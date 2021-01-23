Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) COO Purchases $181,500.00 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VGR opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,886,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 300,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,726,000 after purchasing an additional 525,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 100,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

