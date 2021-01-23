Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $184.02 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $185.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,469. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

