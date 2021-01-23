Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Sells $63,840.00 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $51,840.00.

Vapotherm stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in Vapotherm by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after buying an additional 611,122 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,117,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 95.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 316,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 120,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth $3,419,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

