Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.90. 1,805,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,134. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

